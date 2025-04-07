VIDEO: Mason Greenwood rediscovers goal-scoring touch for Marseille by crashing home unstoppable long-range strike against Toulouse as ex-Man Utd forward offers perfect response to attitude questions & helps Roberto De Zerbi’s side to snap losing run M. Greenwood Marseille Ligue 1 Marseille vs Toulouse Toulouse

Mason Greenwood conjured up a moment of magic for Marseille against Toulouse, with the ex-Manchester United forward scoring a 20-yard screamer.