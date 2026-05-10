AFP
VIDEO: Marcus Rashford emulates Lionel Messi with sublime free-kick for Barcelona against Real Madrid
Dominant first-half display
Rashford fired home the opener just nine minutes into the contest, smashing his effort into the top-left corner past Thibaut Courtois. Barcelona were dominant throughout the opening 45 minutes, knowing a win or a draw would secure the La Liga title for a second successive year. Ferran Torres doubled the advantage for the hosts in the 18th minute, capping off a dream start.
Emulating a club legend
Rashford's spectacular strike drew immediate comparisons to a club legend. It was only the third direct free kick goal for Barca against Real Madrid in any competition in the 21st century, with Messi grabbing the last in a La Liga game at the Camp Nou back in October 2012. Rashford was heavily involved in Barca's best moments during the first half, registering two shots on target and maintaining an 76 percent pass accuracy. He was subbed just after the half hour mark, but Barca held on for the 2-0 victory to retain their La Liga crown, giving Rashford the first league title of his career to date.
Strong numbers in Blaugrana
Rashford is now up to 14 goals and 14 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona this season, and has established himself as a key member of Hansi Flick's squad. The 28-year-old has publicly expressed a desire to remain at the Camp Nou beyond the summer, but he is still under contract at United until 2028.
- AFP
Will Barca trigger buy option?
With Michael Carrick now managing at Old Trafford, questions remain over where Rashford will play next season. Barcelona have a purchase option to sign him permanently for €30 million, but it has been reported that they are trying to negotiate the price down due to their ongoing financial problems.