VIDEO: Lionel Messi makes first public appearance since World Cup final - with Argentina superstar watching fourth tier match in his homeland
Messi spotted in Rosario for Primera C clash
Messi is currently spending time with his family near his hometown of Rosario as he processes the bitter disappointment of Argentina's loss in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. But the Inter Miami superstar emerged on Saturday to attend a Primera C league match to watch Leones FC, a club run by the Messi family, game against Central Cordoba at the Antonio Di Giacomo Stadium. This was Messi's first public appearance since the tournament ended. Messi arrived at the venue wearing a black hoodie in an attempt to keep a low profile, but it wasn't possible for him to do so.
Fans and local media were quick to identify the national hero, with mobile phones and TV cameras capturing him watching the action from a private balcony situated behind one of the goals. As children and supporters chanted his name, the 39-year-old acknowledged the crowd with a smile and a wave, drawing warm applause from the stands. Unfortunately for the home side, the greatest player of all time could not provide enough luck to secure a positive result. Even Messi's presence couldn't inspire a win for Leones, who suffered a 2-0 defeat to Central Cordoba.
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Missing the MLS All-Star Game
While Messi is enjoying his time in Argentina, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will not be heading to North Carolina for the upcoming mid-season festivities. Messi will not be required to play in next week's MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte on Wednesday after representing Argentina in the recent World Cup final. His absence is a blow to the marketing of the event, but the roster remains deep with international talent.
In Messi's absence from the All-Star roster, the MLS squad will still feature high-profile names such as Son Heung-min of Los Angeles FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps' Thomas Muller. USMNT captain Tim Ream will also represent the host city, Charlotte. These players will lead the MLS representative side against the best of Liga MX, maintaining the high-profile nature of the cross-border rivalry.
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Expected to join the team early August
Inter Miami fans will have to be patient as they wait for their captain to return to the Nu Stadium turf. Under the current rest agreement, Messi is in the middle of a 21-day period of total leave from club activities. This phase is designed to allow him to overcome the mental fatigue of the final defeat in New York. For Messi, the focus remains on his family and his roots in Rosario. Thus, he is expected to be able to join the team in early August.
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