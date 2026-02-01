VIDEO: Lionel Messi recreates iconic scorpion kick with legendary goalkeeper Rene Higuita as special guests join Inter Miami in Colombia

Messi was not on the field when Inter Miami forced their winner, having been replaced in the 75th-minute, but he gave the crowd what they came for. Atletico Nacional star Alfredo Morales was delighted to line up against the Argentine GOAT. He said: “He’s No. 1 in the world.

“We know what he generates in our people here in Colombia. Wherever he goes, it will be the same thing. It was a privilege to have him here, and thankfully we were able to face him because it will help us grow as players and as a club.”

Mascherano said of the performance put in by his team, as German Berterame and Micael made their unofficial debuts for the club: “The team was much more recognisable as to who we are.

“You could also tell that we had another week working on things together. Today we competed well. “We still have much to improve on, but for large spells of the game we had the control and good play against a talented opponent.”

Herons winger Mateo Silvetti said: “We grew into the game little by little. We started finding the spaces and the game. I think we had more possession today than we did in the last game. Little by little we will continue getting better.

“We are taking advantage of having games like this that allow us to test ourselves and start competing again. These opponents are super competitive and serve us in our process to get ready for the start of the season.”