VIDEO: Lionel Messi lifts trophy No.46! Inter Miami superstar enhances standing as the most decorated player of all-time as Inter Miami claim Supporters’ Shield in MLS for 2024
Lionel Messi has enhanced his record as the most decorated player of all-time, with Inter Miami’s Supporters’ Shield triumph earning him trophy No.46.
- More silverware for Argentine's collection
- Herons posted best regular season record
- Sights now set on tasting MLS Cup glory