This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/X VIDEO: Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko shows off brutal training regime while Inter Miami star is at Copa America Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFArgentinaCopa America Lionel Messi’s bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, has shown off his brutal training regime – with the Inter Miami superstar currently on Copa America duty. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Argentine moved to the States in 2023

Brought security from PSG with him

Cheuko also watches out for his family