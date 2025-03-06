IShowSpeed CBS Sports 2025Getty/CBS Sports
Chris Burton

VIDEO: IShowSpeed's mad Champions League night in America! From racing Jamie Carragher to backflips off CBS Sports studio table & why Cristiano Ronaldo's ahead of Lionel Messi in GOAT battle

C. RonaldoChampions LeagueShowbizL. MessiT. HenryLiverpool

IShowSpeed brought his boundless energy to CBS Sports, taking in a race with Jamie Carragher, backflipping off the desk and entering the GOAT debate.

  • Social media sensation joins CBS crew
  • Eventful evening as part of the panel
  • Readying himself for Sidemen charity match
