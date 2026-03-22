VIDEO: Fights break out outside St. James' Park in ugly scenes before Tyne-Wear derby between Newcastle and Sunderland

The Black Cats enjoyed a memorable first meeting with their north-east neighbours back in December, with an own goal from Nick Woltemade settling a keenly-fought contest at the Stadium of Light.

Eddie Howe’s team had revenge in mind when welcoming Sunderland to Tyneside. A hostile reception was given to the visiting team bus when it pulled into an iconic venue. Home supporters wanted to make the occasion as intimidating as possible.

The threat of violence hung in the air, as police attempted to keep the peace, and scuffles broke out among pockets of supporters as the countdown to kick-off continued. Some of those led to injuries being suffered.