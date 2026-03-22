VIDEO: Fights break out outside St. James' Park in ugly scenes before Tyne-Wear derby between Newcastle and Sunderland
Sunderland given hostile reception at St James' Park
The Black Cats enjoyed a memorable first meeting with their north-east neighbours back in December, with an own goal from Nick Woltemade settling a keenly-fought contest at the Stadium of Light.
Eddie Howe’s team had revenge in mind when welcoming Sunderland to Tyneside. A hostile reception was given to the visiting team bus when it pulled into an iconic venue. Home supporters wanted to make the occasion as intimidating as possible.
The threat of violence hung in the air, as police attempted to keep the peace, and scuffles broke out among pockets of supporters as the countdown to kick-off continued. Some of those led to injuries being suffered.
Watch fights break out on Tyne-Wear derby day
Medical attention required by those caught up in clashes
Luke Edwards of The Telegraph posted on social media of the ugly scenes: “Fights have broken out close to St James’ Park. Small groups of Sunderland supporters had broken away from police escort and walked through large gathering of Newcastle fans. And were predictably attacked.”
Craig Hope of The Mirror added, with some of those caught up in the clashes requiring medical attention: “Fighting outside of St James’ Park. One fan appeared in a bad way. CPR administered before being taken away. Not good.”
According to the Daily Mail: "The majority of Sunderland fans travelled from Newcastle train station to the stadium escorted by police as the Northumbria force largely did a good job of keeping both sets of supporters separate.
"As Newcastle supporters congregated outside the Sandman Hotel, which is just outside the ground, the first group of Sunderland supporters managed to get through without trouble, although cans and bottles were thrown at them. However, a second group of fans had no such luck after they unveiled a Sunderland flag on their way through, with punches thrown and missiles hurled."
- Getty Images Sport
Sunderland safe & Newcastle pushing for Europe
Sunderland entered their meeting with Newcastle having reached the fabled 40-point mark that historically guarantees Premier League survival. They have enjoyed a memorable return to the top flight following an eight-year absence.
The Magpies - who saw their Champions League adventure for 2025-26 brought to a close by La Liga giants Barcelona in the last 16 - are still hoping to drag themselves towards the top seven this season and qualification for more European competition.