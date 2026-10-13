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VIDEO: 'I see you more than my missus!' - Erling Haaland cracks hilarious joke with camera operator as Man City thrash Liverpool amid sanction threat
Man City dismantle Liverpool after red card
Manchester City secured a massive 3-0 away victory against Liverpool to stay three points clear of Arsenal at the Premier League summit. The momentum heavily swung in Enzo Maresca’s favour when referee Chris Kavanagh dismissed home midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.
Just three minutes after the red card, the 26-year-old Norwegian striker found the back of the net to open the scoring. Following the final whistle, the forward passionately applauded the travelling supporters in the lower Anfield Road Stand before heading towards the tunnel.
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As he departed the pitch to greet City staff members, including backup goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli and set-piece coach James French, a persistent camera operator caught the forward's attention. After the operator congratulated him by saying, "Great goal, mate. Great goal," the striker immediately recognised the familiar face.
"You are everywhere, you," Haaland laughed, prompting the cameraman to excitedly reply, "I am!"
The prolific goalscorer then delivered the punchline, adding: "I see you more than my missus, I do." The operator could only laugh and agree, responding: "I know, yeah, yeah, yeah..."
Haaland has been in a relationship with his partner, former footballer Isabel Haugseng Johansen, for five years since his Borussia Dortmund days. The couple also shares a young son, born in December 2024.
Guilty verdict hangs over the Etihad
The dominant performance at Anfield marked City’s first fixture since an independent commission found them guilty of serious Premier League financial breaches spanning a nine-season period between 2009-10 and 2017-18. Despite the severe potential sanctions, which include possible relegation or expulsion from the top flight, the mood in the camp remained defiant.
Before the high-stakes clash on Merseyside, Haaland publicly backed the Manchester outfit. He encouraged supporters to simply "enjoy the ride," mirroring the firm stance of the club’s Abu Dhabi ownership. City continue to maintain their innocence and have officially appealed the commission's decision.
- AFP
Crucial appeal process awaits
While Maresca's squad focus on preserving their perfect Premier League start and defending their three-point cushion over Arsenal, the club's hierarchy faces a pivotal legal battle.
Sir Gary Hickinbottom, chair of the judicial panel, will oversee an upcoming appeal board hearing. This decisive process will ultimately determine whether City's comprehensive appeal is allowed or dismissed, heavily dictating the long-term future of the club.
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