VIDEO: Dani Carvajal appears to mock Trent Alexander-Arnold with gesture on bench in Real Madrid's draw with Real Betis

During the second half of the Betis clash, television cameras captured a pointed moment on the Madrid bench. As Alexander-Arnold - who has overtaken Carvajal in the pecking order - failed to track a runner during a dangerous counterattack, Carvajal was seen seemingly reacting to the Englishman's lack of urgency.

The veteran defender was filmed making a "walking" motion with his hands, appearing to mimic Alexander-Arnold’s jogging pace as the opposition pushed forward. While subtle, the gesture has been widely interpreted as a direct critique of the man currently occupying his position, fueling speculation about the harmony within the squad.