Cruzeiro Atletico Mineiro brawl 2026 TiteGetty/X
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Utter chaos in Brazil as RAGING Cruzeiro & Atletico Mineiro players & staff violently punch & kick each other in disgraceful on-pitch scenes

Cruzeiro’s trophy-clinching victory over arch-rivals Atletico Mineiro descended into chaos as ugly in-game scenes saw players and coaching staff from both teams caught up in an unsightly scuffle. The fuse was lit during second-half stoppage-time, following a coming together between Everson and Christian, with a mass brawl breaking out that saw kicks and punches thrown.

  • Cruzeiro captured state championship title

    The contest should have been a celebratory one for Cruzeiro, as they ended their seven-year wait for Campeonato Mineiro glory - with that particular prize being captured for the first time since 2019.

    The game was, with so much riding on it, understandably an emotional affair. Strong tackles were an unfortunate theme throughout the match, with nine yellow cards being handed out in total. A solitary strike from Juventus flop Kaio Jorge - who has been linked with Premier League teams West Ham and Aston Villa - proved to be the difference on the day. Said effort confirmed Cruzeiro’s coronation as state champions.

  • Watch players and coaches from Cruzeiro and Atletico Mineiro brawl

  • Why chaotic scenes in South American broke out

    Atletico Mineiro were not prepared to go down without a fight, quite literally, as they battled to the end of an absorbing fixture in Belo Horizonte. Their goalkeeper, Everson, sparked the chaotic late scenes after spilling a shot and diving at the feet of Cruzeiro midfielder Christian.

    As both men got up, Everson delivered a tackle that would not have looked out of place on the rugby field. He then proceeded to kneel on his opponent and scream in his ear. Unsurprisingly, it did not take long for Cruzeiro players to rush in and defend their colleague, with Everson being pushed into the post and back of the net.

    Punches were thrown as substitutes and members of coaching staff joined the melee, which quickly spread across the field. Ex-Brazil international striker Hulk - who is still going strong at 39 years of age - was among those looking to throw his weight around.

  • Tite left celebrating as Hulk apologises for unsightly scenes

    The Atletico-MG forward told reporters afterwards: “It's regrettable, I have never seen violence like that in any football game. We cannot set that example because it ends up having repercussions all around the world. We have a responsibility to safeguard our image and the image of the institution.”

    While Hulk was in an apologetic mood, as he was left to mull over what could have been, former Brazil manager Tite was left celebrating a long-awaited trophy triumph. He said of delivering tangible success for a passionate fan base: “I want to convey to the Cruzeiro fans the affection and respect I have for them. I may lack competence at times, but respect for the fans, the work, the dignity, the honesty, that's what counts.”

    Disciplinary action could be taken against both Cruzeiro and Atletico Mineiro, as they failed to control their players and backroom teams, with it up to the relevant sporting authorities to determine whether sanctions need to be implemented.

