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VIDEO: Barcelona players pay special tribute to Ronaldinho to mark club legend's 46th birthday
Nostalgic tribute at Spotify Camp Nou
The official Barcelona account on X posted a video before the match showing players holding a shirt bearing Ronaldinho's name and the number 10. Following this online tribute, fans at the stadium were treated to a heavy dose of nostalgia during the warm-up. Hansi Flick’s squad emerged wearing the vintage jersey, mirroring the one worn by the forward during his magical stint at the club. Several current stars, including Gavi, Lamine Yamal, and Pau Cubarsi, were not even born when he arrived in 2003. This generational gap highlights the lasting legacy of a man who scored 94 goals in 207 appearances across all competitions for the Catalan giants.
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A glittering career in Catalonia
During his five-year stay, the attacker established himself as a firm favourite and one of the greatest players in history. He claimed the Ballon d'Or in 2005 and was named the best men's player by FIFA on two occasions. Furthermore, he led the team to two Spanish league titles and lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy in the 2005-06 campaign. Beyond the silverware, his infectious smile and 'Joga Bonito' style redefined modern football. His performances laid the groundwork for an era of unprecedented dominance, transforming a struggling side into European heavyweights.
Global icon and international success
His brilliance was not limited to Spain. On the international stage, he earned 97 caps for Brazil, scoring 33 goals. He made his debut in June 1999 and went on to win the Copa America that same year. In 2002, he was instrumental in securing a World Cup triumph. At club level, he also enjoyed success in Italy, winning the league with AC Milan, and claimed the Copa Libertadores with Atletico Mineiro in 2013. Across his illustrious career, which included spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Flamengo, he consistently delivered moments of pure magic.
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What next for Barcelona
Following the heartfelt celebrations, Flick's men secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano. This crucial win keeps them top of the table with 73 points after 29 matches, comfortably clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who sit on 66 points having played one game fewer. Looking ahead, a demanding schedule awaits the league leaders. They face Atletico Madrid away on April 4 in La Liga, before hosting them four days later in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. A domestic fixture against Espanyol follows on April 11, preceding the crucial European return leg against Atletico on April 14.
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