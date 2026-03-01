Getty Images Sport
VIDEO: Antony confronts furious Real Betis fans after derby collapse against Sevilla
Antony goes from hero to zero
The match was only 15 minutes old when the breakthrough occurred. After a deflected ball loomed dangerously within the penalty area, Antony reacted with instinctive precision. Re-positioning himself perfectly, he launched into the air to connect with a superb overhead kick that sent the ball flying into the net, leaving the Sevilla goalkeeper with no chance. This moment of individual brilliance was a testament to the Brazilian's resurgence since making his permanent move to Spain from Manchester United.
Real Betis seemed to have the three points secured in a dominant opening half. By the 40th minute, Betis held a comfortable 2-0 lead, and the atmosphere was electric as fans anticipated a historic victory over their cross-town rivals. However, the game of two halves proved to be a cruel reality for the home side as the intensity shifted. The tactical discipline shown early on began to waver, setting the stage for one of the most dramatic turnarounds in recent derby history.
Watch Antony confront Betis fans
Dramatic second half collapse
The second half told a completely different story as the momentum shifted dramatically toward the visitors. Sevilla mounted a fierce and relentless comeback, capitalizing on defensive errors and tactical lapses from the home side that allowed them to claw back into the game. The growing anxiety on the pitch was palpable as the lead evaporated, reaching a boiling point when the visitors scored a dramatic 85th-minute equalizer that left the Betis faithful in absolute shock.
As the final whistle blew on the 2-2 draw, the cheers of the first half turned into a chorus of boos and insults directed at the players. Instead of heading straight to the locker room, Antony was seen approaching the lower tier of the stands, clearly affected by the vitriol coming from the crowd. Cameras caught the winger engaging in a fierce verbal battle with several supporters who were heckling the team, appearing visibly agitated as insults were hurled his way in an unfiltered display of anger.
Teammates step in to stop the clash
Antony was not alone in the centre of this tension, as the footage showed the situation escalating dangerously when the Brazilian winger jumped over an advertising board to get closer to the stands, staring defiantly at the supporters. Despite the attempts of his Colombian teammate Cucho Hernández to intervene and pull him away from the angry crowd, things spiraled out of control. Hernández himself lost his temper and became embroiled in the altercation, caught on camera pointing angrily and shouting back at the fans.
This double clash required an urgent and decisive intervention to prevent a larger physical confrontation. Stadium security personnel, Real Betis staff members, and other players like Chimy Ávila rushed to cordon off the area and separate the players from the supporters. This chaotic scene highlights the nervous breakdown that struck the team after throwing away a derby win, raising serious questions about discipline within the squad under the immense pressure of the fanbase.
Antony enjoying fine season
With this latest contribution, Antony has 20 goals and 14 assists in 57 appearances for Betis, and has put himself back in contention for a spot in Carlo Ancelotti's 2026 World Cup squad. The resurgent winger will be back in action when Real Betis face Getafe on March 8. The Andalusian club are currently sitting fifth in the Liga standings, seven points adrift of fourth-placed Villarreal.
