‘That’s what you need’ - Former Tottenham star explains why Spurs must beat Arsenal to Victor Osimhen signing

Tottenham have previously been linked with wide players like Savinho, Cody Gakpo and Pedro Neto. However, Alderweireld insists the club must focus on securing a true centre forward like Osimhen.

"Spurs could use a striker like Victor Osimhen, they need his goals because it’s what they lacked last season as well," Alderweireld said in interview with Hajper.

"The only concern for clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United is maybe his age. He’s not the youngest player anymore and it seems like everyone wants to find a 23-year-old superstar who can bang in goals for the next seven or eight years, and I understand that, but you also need a good mix."