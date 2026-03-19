'He couldn't make a better decision' - Spurs star told to seek summer exit after brutal criticism

Despite Tottenham’s recent struggles, Pagliuca insists that the goalkeeper's reputation remains intact. However, the lure of a club competing at the very highest level of European football might be too strong to ignore for the Italian, who moved to North London from Empoli in the summer of 2023. Speaking to Calciomercato, the legendary shot-stopper highlighted the prestige of the Italian giants as a major factor in any decision.

Pagliuca said: "He couldn’t make a better decision. If a team that’s just reached the Champions League final calls you, how can you say no? Now he’s had a bad season, he hasn’t performed as well as in his first year, but we’ve seen that the whole team has had problems, they changed coaches, then he was replaced in the Champions League, and whoever took his place has been disastrous."