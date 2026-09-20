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'VAR controversy!' Jan Oblak speaks out after Atletico beat Real Madrid as red-card decisions spark debate
Oblak calls for officiating consistency
The Madrid derby rarely passes without a flashpoint, and the latest installment at the Metropolitano provided plenty of ammunition for post-match debate. Oblak did not hold back when asked about the refereeing decisions that shaped the game, particularly regarding the disciplinary actions taken by official Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias.
Speaking to DAZN after the final whistle, Oblak offered a pragmatic yet pointed take on the VAR interventions. When questioned about the red card shown to Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen, he referenced a past dismissal against Villarreal to highlight his confusion. "I don’t know, the referee has gone to review both and has decided. The expulsion, if they sent us off against Villarreal, then this one too. If against Villarreal no, then this one shouldn’t have been like that either," the goalkeeper remarked, emphasizing the need for a uniform standard in La Liga.
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Tensions boil over in the tunnel
The atmosphere was electric from the start, but the pressure reached a breaking point as the players headed for the dressing rooms at the interval. Reports suggested a heated exchange took place away from the cameras, involving players and staff from both camps. "I was around there, nothing serious. Just some different opinions from each team. I didn't even know there had been any dismissals," Oblak admitted when asked about the tunnel confrontation.
His focus remained firmly on the pitch, where his side eventually capitalized on the man advantage after Dean Huijsen's sending-off early in the second half completely reshaped the flow of the game. Despite a late scare from a Rüdiger goal, Diego Simeone's side held firm to claim three vital points.
Simeone's tactical masterclass pays off
While the refereeing dominated the headlines, Atletico’s tactical discipline was the foundation of their success. Diego Simeone opted for a high-intensity approach that frequently unsettled Jose Mourinho’s side. The Rojiblancos displayed a level of "courage and heart" that the Portuguese manager’s team struggled to match for large periods.
"The dressing room is very good, we have played quite well in the last few games against very complicated opponents," Oblak explained during his post-match assessment. He also took a moment to support Julian Alvarez, who faced a mixed reception from the stands. "It’s a shame we didn't keep a clean sheet, we gave them a bit of life, but the important thing is the win. La Liga is very long, but we are happy. Regarding Alvarez, he is going to be appreciated by the fans," he added, backing the big-money summer signing to win over the Metropolitano faithful.
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Mourinho left fuming at missed calls
On the opposite side of the capital divide, the mood was one of pure frustration. Real Madrid felt that the referee failed to protect their players during a physical first half. The visitors were particularly incensed when Cristian Romero escaped a red card for a high challenge on Jude Bellingham, a decision that Mourinho’s bench felt set a dangerous precedent for the rest of the match.
The defeat leaves Los Blancos trailing league leaders Barcelona by six points, placing immediate pressure on Mourinho to find a solution to his side's lack of clinical edge. For Oblak and his teammates, the victory is a statement of intent, proving they remain a formidable force in the title race despite the noise surrounding the officials.
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