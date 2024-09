This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

USA Today Vancouver Whitecaps lift third consecutive Canadian Championship after edging Toronto FC on penalties Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC Vancouver Whitecaps Toronto FC Canadian Championship Major League Soccer The Whitecaps lift their third consecutive Canadian Championship, mounting more pressure on Toronto FC. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Whitecaps lift 2024 Canadian Championship

Third-straight win in competition

Loss adds pressure on Toronto FC Article continues below