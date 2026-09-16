Valencia open talks with former Mexico boss Javier Aguirre as search for new manager intensifies

While discussions remain at an early stage, the prospect of the veteran coach returning to Spain is considered a realistic possibility. An authoritative source confirmed to MARCA that appointing the manager known as El Vasco is firmly viewed as "possible".

Aguirre has always looked favourably upon managing in La Liga, where he boasts an extensive track record across six different clubs, including Osasuna, Atletico Madrid, Espanyol, Zaragoza, Leganes and Mallorca.