After a 0-0 draw with England, how creative will USWNT coach Emma Hayes be with her young squad against the Netherlands?

The U.S. women's national team's European adventure was designed to test this group. Yes, everyone was riding high following the Olympic gold medal this summer, but there's still so much work to be done. Clashes with England and the Netherlands would help with that work. These are two good teams, and two big tests from a young, learning group of U.S. rising stars.

The first test wasn't completely passed, but it also wasn't failed, either. The U.S. mustered a 0-0 draw at Wembley, going toe-to-toe with England in a matchup of the top two teams in the world rankings. They were unable, though, to find a way to beat England, despite having the better of the play through most of the match. That's the big question heading into Tuesday's friendly against the Netherlands: can the U.S. find a way to break them down?

Coach Emma Hayes will have to get creative to do so. With no "Triple Espresso" - Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson - available, the U.S. is working with a different sort of attack, one lacking the experience. Perhaps a young star such as Lily Yohannes or Jaedyn Shaw can unlock this USWNT group - and this visit to The Hague seems like a perfect chance to find out.

Article continues below

GOAL looks at key storylines to watch when the USWNT take on the Netherlands at 2:45 pm ET Tuesday.