Talking Tactics: Christian Pulisic largely ineffective and Gio Reyna absent, yet there's hope from Diego Luna as Mauricio Pochettino tries to make sense of USMNT's struggles

After a forgettable Nations League for the 2026 World Cup hosts, GOAL looks at tactics the U.S. must get right going forward

Oh, Mauricio, where do we go from here? Two losses. Vibes are low. Ex-players taking shots in the media. A Nations League crown ceded. Star players absent, both due to injury and disappearing acts on the pitch.

It's not looking good.

There is plenty of vitriol around the USMNT at the moment. These feel like the end times, just six months after the times really began. Everyone has an opinion, the fans are fuming. This was not the manager they were promised. And there's some degree of truth to all of those voices - albeit in different levels. Opinions can be silly, but not all of them are entirely wrong.

But before validating the rights and discarding the wrongs, before sifting through the mess and coming to any sort of concrete conclusions, it's worth looking into what actually happened on the football pitch in the USMNT's CONCACAF Nations League losses to Panama and Canada.

This was not just a question of no passion and therefore no result. Indeed, there were some tactical ideas attempted - some in glorious failure - but also plenty of lessons learned. Yes, new boss Mauricio Pochettino took few punches along the way. But he can also take a lot from these two games. There may be few answers. This is still a bedding-in phase, a new manager sort of figuring out what he's got - and perhaps finding out more about what he hasn't.

Either way, Pochettino tried some things. Many of them didn't work. GOAL takes a look at some of the tactical ideas that the still-sort-of-new U.S. manager tried to implement in their Nations League defeats.