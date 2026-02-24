USMNT star Weston McKennie finally set to sign new Juventus contract to become one of highest-paid players at Allianz Stadium

Former USMNT star Brad Friedel told GOAL recently when asked if McKennie could star for a leading team in the Premier League - having previously endured a troubled loan spell at Leeds: “He should be landing at an incredible club. He likes to play hard on and off the field, for sure. But he is a talent, he really is. I don’t think the Premier League got to see it because his time at Leeds wasn’t the greatest, but I don’t think people should judge him just on that because he has a lot of talent.”

Another United States legend, Tab Ramos, added to GOAL when discussing the same topic: “Weston McKennie is a player that can play anywhere - in any position on the field. Look at what he has done for Juve the last couple of months, they have had him everywhere - from right-back to centre mid, attacking mid. He always ends up in the box and is always dangerous. He has always made a difference. To be fair, Juventus’ recovery is partly on the shoulders of Weston McKennie, he has been that good for them.

“Would I like to see him go to the EPL? Juventus is another one of those clubs - you are talking about a great club all over the world. I really think that Weston McKennie can make any team better. I would personally like to see him back in the EPL playing for a club that is fighting for titles.”