USMNT star Sergino Dest makes PSV return in 2-2 draw with Ajax following injury layoff

The right back has rather struggled with injuries for nearly two years. He sustained a torn ACL in April 2024, and needed 11 months to fully recover. The American established himself on PSV's side in the 2025-26 season, but seemed to put his World Cup hopes in danger after pulling up with a left hamstring injury in March.

Dest insisted after the game that he would be back before the end of the season, and on Saturday, he made good on that promise.