USMNT star Sergino Dest admits to ‘big mistake’ on the transfer front but former Barcelona team-mate of Lionel Messi continues to dream of ‘beautiful places’

S. DestUSAAC MilanBarcelonaPSV EindhovenTransfersEredivisieSerie ALaLiga

Sergino Dest admits to making a “big mistake” when joining AC Milan, but the USMNT star continues to dream of turning out in “beautiful places”.

  • Slipped down the pecking order at Camp Nou
  • Endured testing loan spell at San Siro
  • Rebuilding form & fitness in the Netherlands
