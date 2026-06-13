'I'm really hoping that it's nothing' - USMNT star Christian Pulisic reveals first-half kick led to early exit

Pulisic stressed his exit after 45 minutes of action was largely due to precaution.

"Took a bit of a kick," Pulisic said following the game. "So I'm really hoping that it's nothing, taking a little bit of precautions today, but I'm hoping I'll be fine."

Pulisic said the knock happened to his left leg. Prior to his substitution, the 27-year-old was sharp in the first half, with his silky dribble past two defenders ultimately setting up the U.S.'s opener - an own goal by Damián Bobadilla in the seventh minute.





More to come....

Ryan Tolmich contributed reporting from Inglewood, Calif.