USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly met with Milan bosses over vacant managerial role

Still, Pochettino's eyes remain fixed on the World Cup - and the players insist the speculation around his future has not become a distraction.

"No, it doesn't bother us," Tim Weah said in a press conference on Thursday. "I think I'm someone who lives in present day, and right now he's here, and we're working with him, so it's an amazing feeling having such a prestigious coach coaching us. When you want to reach the highest level, you want to be coached by the highest level of coaches, so it's been amazing.

"Whatever he decides to do after us is what the coach decides, and we're here to support him. He's here to support us, and we're just living in the present and making sure that we do our job."

The USMNT started their training camp on Tuesday and have two warmup friendlies before the opening game against Paraguay on June 12. They will then play Australia on June 19 before rounding off Group D play against Turkey on June 25.



