Tom Hindle

'A star was born tonight' - USMNT legend Landon Donovan praises goalkeeper Matt Freese after Costa Rica penalty shootout heroics

USAM. FreeseL. DonovanUSA vs Costa RicaCosta RicaCONCACAF Gold Cup

The former U.S. midfielder lauded the NYCFC's goalie's performance following his three-save effort to send his country to the Gold Cup semis

  • Donovan lauded Freese following penalty shootout win
  • Goalkeeper denied three spot kicks to send USMNT to semis
  • Pochettino's side will face Guatemala on Wednesday
