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USA striker involved in Donald Trump World Cup controversy emerges as shock Tottenham transfer target
World Cup star offered to Tottenham Hotspur
Balogun, 25, has been offered to Tottenham via intermediaries, according to a report by The Sun. De Zerbi is actively searching for a reliable striker to provide essential squad depth. Balogun left Arsenal in 2023, having made just 10 appearances and scored two goals during his time at the club.
However, representatives of the player approached Tottenham directly with a proposal. His current contract with Monaco expires on June 30, 2028, but his availability for a reasonable fee makes him an attractive option.
The uncertainty surrounding his long-term role in France has played into the hands of the North London club, who are evaluating their attacking options carefully.
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Donald Trump red card controversy
Balogun recently starred in an eventful World Cup campaign, scoring three goals in his opening two appearances. However, he became the centre of the biggest scandal of a controversy-packed tournament. Incredibly, he was allowed to play in the knockout tie against Belgium despite receiving a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
This shocking decision followed pressure from US President Trump to reverse the suspension. Reflecting on the bizarre situation, the striker admitted that a "nervous" USA were left "confused" ahead of World Cup exit following Trump intervention.
Despite this off-pitch drama, his pace and capacity to create danger with both feet align perfectly with the attributes De Zerbi expects.
De Zerbi looks to rebuild after relegation battle
De Zerbi, who miraculously saved Tottenham from relegation last season, is determined to build a formidable squad capable of returning the club to their rightful place among the Premier League giants.
Balogun could be key to this project, having proven his quality with 91 appearances and 31 goals for Monaco. Should a deal stall, Tottenham have alternatives. Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson has been pitched to the club, though he is also wanted by Aston Villa and Newcastle United. Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen remains under consideration, but his £65 million to £70m price tag is currently deemed too steep.
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What happens next for Tottenham?
Tottenham must now decide whether to launch a formal bid for Balogun or pursue alternatives like Jackson. If Monaco agree to negotiate a sensible fee, De Zerbi could secure a crucial upgrade to his forward line. The upcoming weeks are critical as Tottenham aim to finalise their squad and ensure they compete at the top end of the table.
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