2025 Concordia Annual Summit - September 24Getty Images Entertainment
Alex Labidou

US Soccer generates $263.7 million in 2025 revenue, highest in eight years amid anticipation for 2026 World Cup

US Soccer generated $263.7 million in revenue during 2025, a 37-percent increase over 2024 and the highest in eight years, according to the federation's annual financial report. The 2017 totals were tied to the hosting of the 2016 Copa America. The 2025 figures point to the buzz for next year's World Cup, with a majority of matches in the U.S.

  • Inter Miami CF v Atlanta UnitedGetty Images Sport

    Commercial momentum

    Another indicator of excitement toward the 2026 World Cup is the sponsorship element, as the USSF saw a 19-percent increase to $121.1 million. 

    The federation secured deals with The Home Depot, Bank of America, Henkel, Jim Beam and Haleon during its fiscal year. 

    However, it is worth noting USSF actually saw a decrease in its net profit, going down from $9.1 million in 2024 to $8.3 million this year.

    • Advertisement

  • Revenue by years

    U.S. Soccer financials, 2016–2025

    Fiscal yearRevenue ($)Expenses ($)Investment return ($)Change in net assets ($)
    2016125,301,588109,809,361-570,58914,921,638
    2017290,198,512221,826,5836,855,88275,227,811
    2018102,164,601109,192,1975,289,330-1,738,266
    2019108,660,552131,804,5736,035,122-17,108,899
    2020135,444,082165,056,1541,442,126-28,169,946
    202161,223,41773,704,21712,479,092-1,708
    2022119,477,884145,366,2484,109,727-21,778,637
    2023147,147,798187,937,4611,321,306-39,468,357
    2024192,191,562190,910,7047,826,7289,107,586
    2025263,740,683261,932,3806,462,3608,270,663

  • Other sources of income

    Outside of sponsorship, USSF also drew a significant amount of revenue from philanthropic contributions, raising $50.3 million. The federation's $250M National Training Center project outside Atlanta has also spurred a sharp increase in fundraising activity.

  • Emma Hayes USWNTGetty Images

    Looking ahead

    November promises to be a busy month for US Soccer's two senior teams. Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT host friendlies against Paraguay on Nov. 15 and Uruguay on Nov. 18. Emma Hayes' USWNT will play Italy on Nov. 28, followed by a rematch against Le Azzurre on Dec. 1. 

Friendlies
USA crest
USA
USA
Italy crest
Italy
ITA