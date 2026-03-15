Bayern Munich’s Wisdom Mike has sustained a hip muscle injury and will be out of action for an extended period. The German record champions officially confirmed this on Sunday. The diagnosis was made following a “thorough examination” by Bayern’s medical department.
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Up to four months out: FC Bayern Munich striker suffers serious injury
Mike will now have to undergo an operation that will keep him out of action for a long time. According to Sky, the 17-year-old is likely to be sidelined for three to four months – which effectively means the end of the season for the winger.
Bayern themselves referred in their statement to a break for “an as yet undetermined period”.
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Five appearances for Wisdom Mike this season
Mike has made five competitive appearances for manager Vincent Kompany’s team this season. He has come on as a substitute four times in the Bundesliga, playing a total of 27 minutes, and once in the Champions League in the closing stages. In August, he extended his contract with FCB until 2027.
Mike has made eight appearances for the German U17 national team to date.
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Kompany on Mike’s Bundesliga debut: “It’s not just for show”
Following his professional debut in September in a convincing 4-0 win against Werder Bremen, Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich praised the teenager: “He’s the sort of player who has confidence in himself, even in training. I think that’s very, very important for a young player: it’s not about avoiding mistakes, but about having confidence,” said the Germany international.
FCB manager Vincent Kompany had said after Mike’s Bundesliga debut: “It’s not a token appearance; it’s a well-deserved opportunity for a lad who might have a future at FC Bayern.” He added: “From what I’ve seen so far, the lad deserves it and we’ll be supporting him too.”
Facts and figures about Wisdom Mike:
Date of birth: 24 September 2008 Place of birth: Munich Contract until: 2027 Competitive appearances: 5