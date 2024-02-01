From ‘unique’ to ‘unfortunate’ in 33 minutes! Jesse Marsch reacts to brief spell as manager of USMNT star Weston McKennie at Leeds

From ‘unique’ to ‘unfortunate’ in 33 minutes! Jesse Marsch reacts to brief spell as manager of USMNT star Weston McKennie at LeedsChris BurtonGettyWeston McKennieUSAPremier LeagueLeeds UnitedJuventusJesse MarschSerie AJesse Marsch admits that his time as Weston McKennie’s boss at Leeds went from “unique” to “unfortunate” in the space of just 33 minutes.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMidfielder moved to England in January 2023American coach sacked days laterRelegation suffered out of the Premier League