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Unai Emery targets Champions League glory as Aston Villa boss outlines ambitious European dream despite summer squad overhaul
Villa open European journey
Villa begin their Champions League league-phase campaign by travelling to face Club Brugge at Jan Breydel Stadium on Tuesday evening. The fixture marks the Villans' third visit to Sint-Andries since November 2024, having suffered a 1-0 defeat before responding with a 3-1 knockout victory in March. Emery's side are determined to sharpen their attacking edge after failing to score in their opening three Premier League games this term.
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Emery reveals continental ambition
Emery insisted that a major summer squad overhaul, marked by the departure of established stars and the arrival of young talent, has done nothing to dilute his grand ambition of guiding the Birmingham club to European supremacy.
Speaking to TNT Sports, the Spanish tactician stated: "My dream is... of course I have a huge dream... to win the Champions League as a coach, as a manager. But together here with Aston Villa, I dreamed when I arrived here to be in Europe, consistency, to be in Europe and, of course, the Champions League is the best competition in the world in football, then to compete for trophies and still be in the same dream I have here."
Spanish boss demands patience
Villa's stature on the continent has grown significantly under Emery, progressing from the Europa Conference League semi-finals to the Champions League quarter-finals before lifting the Europa League last season.
Despite holding five winners' medals from Europe's second-tier competition, the manager acknowledged his reshaped squad must adapt quickly, adding: "Of course, sometimes we must be patient, and we need time for the process, but football is not waiting. Tomorrow, we must try to compete as best as possible to face Brugge and to face the Champions League at the level we need."
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Squad fitness tests depth
Villa must navigate fitness concerns following the absence of midfielder Leon Goretzka with a knee issue, while young forward Johan Manzambi has remained in England to continue his recovery. Conversely, Joao Gomes is available in Belgium as his three-match domestic suspension does not apply to European fixtures. Securing an away victory on opening night provides essential momentum before Emery's side turn their attention to hosting Nottingham Forest at the weekend.
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