Getty/GOAL
‘UEFA want Man Utd in the Champions League final’ but will the Red Devils hit that target in the next 10 seasons after enduring a 15-year barren run?
Man Utd made three Champions League finals between 2007 and 2011
In a four-year period between 2007 and 2011, United made the Champions League final on three occasions. They emerged triumphant in the first of those outings - as Chelsea were beaten on penalties in rain-soaked Moscow - before suffering two painful defeats to Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona.
Sir Alex Ferguson was calling the shots at that stage, with the legendary Scot helping to turn the Red Devils into a global superpower. He headed off into retirement during the summer of 2013 having delivered a 13th Premier League title as his farewell gift to the Old Trafford faithful.
Van Gaal, Mourinho & Amorim all failed to get the Red Devils back on top
Few could have predicted at that stage what was to follow. Domestic dominance has remained elusive since then, with the likes of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim failing to recapture the top-flight crown in England.
Portuguese ‘Special One’ Mourinho did oversee Europa League glory in 2017, while two FA Cups and a couple of League Cups have also been captured. Theambitious ‘Project 150’ plan has been drawn up at the Theatre of Dreams - ahead of a notable anniversary’ being reached - with the plan being for United to start rekindling former glories.
Michael Carrick has them on the verge of securing qualification for the Champions League in 2026-27, ahead of what promises to be a crucial summer transfer window, but will the Red Devils compete for the grandest of continental honours again over the course of the next decade?
Will Man Utd make a Champions League final in the next decade?
When that question was put to Parker, the two-time Premier League title-winning former Red Devils defender - speaking exclusively to GOAL via Spreadex Sports - said: “When you throw out those numbers [15 years since last Champions League final], I think yes, they have to based on their credibility as a club.
“If you're a player, I think you should want that. I went there and they were dying for a first league title in 25 years. If that wasn't achieved over my time, I think everyone would be saying - I would even think it myself - it would be a failure.
“But Manchester United, a club of their standing, should be doing that. UEFA want Manchester United in Europe. UEFA want Manchester United in the Champions League. UEFA want Manchester United in the Champions League final.
“Manchester United have to be good enough to get there. I think the way they've worked at UEFA, it does give the opportunity to the big boys to get a run at the knockout games. It's been made that way.”
Parker added on where the Red Devils stand at present in the European pecking order: “You're looking at Manchester United now and then you're looking at what's in the semi-final. Do they beat any of them? I don't think they beat PSG at this moment in time. I don't think they beat Bayern Munich at this moment in time. Do they beat Atletico Madrid with one of the wildest managers ever out there? I think they're just going to be too quick for them. They've got too many card sharks in their XI.
“I think the only team they'll compete against would be Arsenal. That's the team where you think if they had them in the semi-final, there'd be a great chance they could beat them, in my humble opinion.”
Shrewd recruitment required at Old Trafford as part of 'Project 150'
United are preparing to sever ties with one man that knows all about winning the Champions League in the form of Casemiro, with the Brazilian midfielder having hoisted that iconic piece of silverware aloft on five occasions during his time at Real Madrid. He will be leaving Old Trafford as a free agent this summer.
The Red Devils boast plenty of potential and pedigree in their ranks, but shrewd investment will be required - having squandered plenty of cash over recent years - if a return to the top of trophy-winning trees at home and abroad is to be enjoyed.