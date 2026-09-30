'Time to say enough' - UEFA boss Aleksander Ceferin demands Gianni Infantino exit in brutal attack on FIFA president

The fallout from the investment plot has already moved to the courts. UEFA has launched legal action against FIFA, Infantino, and the proposed investors, prompting FIFA to accuse UEFA of an ongoing smear campaign against its leader. Ceferin also condemned Infantino’s controversial decision to award a FIFA Peace Prize to Donald Trump last year, noting it was created without board input.

"Then that same political leader calls during the biggest competition in the world to complain about a decision on the pitch," he added. "The rules say one thing, the phone rings, the decision changes. How many times would this have to happen at your club before the board says enough?

"Well, my friends, I think it is time to say enough. Football has no need for emperors and it has no place for courtiers. Those of us who govern this game come and go. We are custodians, not owners. Football is not for sale. Not today. Not tomorrow. Not ever."