Trophy win for Ted Lasso? Star wants ‘revenge arc’ in Season 4 as ‘entire philosophy changes’ for American coach
New direction: Ted Lasso moving into the women's game
There has been no official word on when that will be, with the odd teaser regarding what to expect being dripped out. It has been confirmed that Lasso, who returned to his native United States at the end of series three, will be working in the women’s game.
Sudeikis, who plays Lasso and is a writer for the show, told an episode of Jason and Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast in 2025: “We’re writing Season 4 now. That’s the official word. Ted’s coaching a women’s team, so that’s it.”
Will Ted Lasso win a trophy?
It has also been revealed that a whole host of new characters are ready to be introduced, with Sudeikis and Co looking to take the show in a different direction. There will be a number of familiar faces on board as well.
Contract options were taken up on Hannah Waddingham, Nick Mohammed, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift - meaning that they will be reprising popular roles.
What their storylines entail remains to be seen, but Jimoh has revealed what he is hoping to see from another round of emotional and comedic antics. He initially joked to People magazine by saying: “My dream to see happen? A funeral for Sam. Wouldn’t that be hilarious? I’m joking, I’m joking, I’m joking, I’m joking. I take it back, I take it back, I take it back.”
He went on to say, with the potential there for Ted Lasso writers to put the building blocks in place on which multiple new series can be constructed: “I want Ted to actually win something. He’s like, ‘It’s not about the wins and losses.’ I’m like, ‘Win. Win a trophy, bro. Win a trophy.’
“Can you imagine his entire philosophy changes? Great, we’ll get like three more seasons. I’m down for that. Let’s have a revenge arc for Ted Lasso!”
New characters as some familiar faces bow out
The last instalment of Lasso shenanigans was delivered in 2023, as a gripping finale saw Ted bid farewell to English football and head back to his homeland. Few knew what to expect at that stage as the show’s future was left up in the air.
It was finally announced in March 2025 that a renewal option had been triggered and that Sudeikis was back working on a plot. Everyone involved has been playing collective cards close to their chest since then.
Jimoh claims to know “nothing about it at all” when asked about the new season. He went on to say: “I’m excited to get more info about it when everybody else gets more info about it, like, I actually get to be an audience member for this one, so it’s really exciting.”
That would appear to suggest that Jimoh’s character will not be returning, with the focus shifting to other performers. Obisanya’s romance with Richmond owner Rebecca Welton - played by Waddingham - delighted fans who saw that friendship blossom.
Emmy awards: Hit production for Apple TV+
It has been suggested that Season 4 of Ted Lasso will pick up where series three left off, with an insight into life in the United States being offered - with filming having taken place in Kansas City.
Cameras have been back in London since then, with the official Season 4 logline reading: “Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”
Ted Lasso has been a smash hit for Apple TV+, earning 61 Emmy nominations and landing 13 awards in total. Sudeikis picked up lead actor in a comedy series gongs in 2021 and 2022.
