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Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden & the seven biggest selection decisions facing Thomas Tuchel ahead of England World Cup squad announcement

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England
T. Tuchel
C. Palmer
P. Foden
M. Gibbs-White
T. Alexander-Arnold
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It's finally decision time for Thomas Tuchel, who is set to name his final England squad for the 2026 World Cup. Tuchel's brief for the role was quite simple when he began work in March 2025: ensure the Three Lions lift the trophy for the first time in 60 long years. Now, the German tactician must pick the 26 players who he believes can get the job done in North America as the tournament looms large.

On Friday, Tuchel will cut a 55-man provisional squad down by more than half, and there are still plenty of key decisions that remain shrouded in uncertainty as the clock ticks down to his final announcement.

By this stage, of course, the manager's mind will be made up having assessed his options over the course of 15 months at the helm, and he will have begun the painful process of making the phone calls that no international-level player wants to receive in the lead up to a major tournament, as many discover they won't be included in the travelling party.

There will be marginal calls in almost every position, and whatever happens, the manager is sure to spark fierce debate among the fans and media alike. Below, GOAL runs through the biggest selection decisions as Tuchel gears up to name his 26-strong World Cup squad....

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    Palmer, Foden, or neither?!

    All eyes will be on which players will be vying for the number 10 role when the list of 26 names emerges on Friday. You'd have to think that the likes of Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze are lock-ins, but what of Cole Palmer and Phil Foden?

    The Chelsea and Man City stars have been out of sorts this season, with the former battling fitness issues and the latter scratching around for form, and while they were involved in the March camp, that was with the caveat that they both had work to do to earn a place in the World Cup squad.

    Neither was particularly impressive, though, and neither has pulled up trees in the weeks since. Palmer will feel he has the advantage if it is a straight choice between the two, having shown flashes of his exceptional ability - including against Tottenham last time out - more often than Foden, who has looked bereft of confidence. There is even the outside chance that neither will make the grade.

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  • Morgan Gibbs-White EnglandGetty

    The Gibbs-White conundrum

    Palmer and Foden's struggles might just open the door to Morgan Gibbs-White, who is among his country's form players in 2026 having netted 11 times in the Premier League since the turn of the year - a remarkable return for a midfield player in a team that was battling relegation for most of the season.

    That said, the 26-year-old has never been first choice under Tuchel and he was overlooked in March. It was reported last summer that the German tactician and his staff were not completely convinced by Gibbs-White's temperament, ability to keep hold of the ball and suitability for the blistering heat that is expected to greet the squad in North America.

    However, his exploits over recent weeks and months could make all of that moot if the manager does decide to call players up based on form and merit.

  • SC Freiburg v Aston Villa FC - UEFA Europa League Final 2026Getty Images Sport

    Kane's understudy

    Captain Harry Kane is a guaranteed starter up front at the World Cup, barring what would be an unmitigated disaster, but the contest to be one of his back-ups appears to be wide open as a clutch of strikers vie for limited seats on the plane. Tuchel is reportedly considering taking three centre-forwards to the tournament.

    Ollie Watkins, who was effective as an understudy at Euro 2024, has hit form at just the right time in what had otherwise been a difficult season, which included him being left out in March. The Aston Villa hitman has netted 11 times in his last 14 appearances.

    In Saudi Arabia, Ivan Toney has plundered goals at a ridiculous rate to surpass the 40 mark, but he hasn't played for his country for close to a year, suggesting Tuchel won't give much thought to those playing in relatively weaker leagues, despite the 30-year-old's prowess from the penalty spot.

    Back in the Premier League, 15-goal Dominic Calvert-Lewin was called up for the last camp so has an outside chance, as was Dominic Solanke, although the Spurs man has been nursing an injury. There have also been calls for Danny Welbeck to be included, given the veteran has struck 14 times for Brighton in 2025-26, but you have to feel that his chances are slim at this stage.

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  • Thomas Tuchel Max Dowman Rio NgumohaGOAL

    Young guns

    Will there be any room for a young wildcard among the 26 players Tuchel names? The German's fairly pragmatic approach to squad selections so far suggests not, but two wonderkids in particular will have made him sit up and take notice.

    Max Dowman has captured the imagination in his various cameos for Arsenal, including the 16-year-old's euphoric, historic goal against Everton. The youngest-ever Premier League winner appears to have unlimited potential, but he has only played for England up to Under-19 level, and despite his obvious talent he has understandably seen his first-team game time limited with the Gunners.

    However, it would be less surprising if Tuchel had given serious consideration to Rio Ngumoha, who is beginning to establish himself as a starter on Liverpool's left wing courtesy of some dazzling individual performances. Although he has only played up to the same age grade as Dowman internationally, Ngumoha is getting plenty of minutes under his belt for the Reds and could provide an impactful alternative in a position that is something of a problem for England, although they do have Anthony Gordon and Marcus Rashford to play off that flank.

    Dowman's Arsenal team-mate Myles Lewis-Skelly is perhaps in a different category of wonderkid, given the 19-year-old has vastly more experience. The left-back-cum-midfielder will be hopeful of a recall having impressed for Mikel Arteta's side during the all-important run-in.


  • Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Reprieve for Trent?

    A lot of attention will also be on Trent Alexander-Arnold and whether the embattled Real Madrid right-back sneaks into the squad through the back door. Overlooked once again in March despite Tuchel picking a bumper 35-man group, the former Liverpool star has been included on the 55-strong long list for the World Cup.

    Trent's hopes of a final place are boosted by an untimely injury for Arsenal's Ben White, whose chances of being fit in time for the tournament seem to be slim at best. While fit-again Reece James will likely be first choice, Tino Livramento's own fitness struggles could well mean a space opens up behind him; the Newcastle defender has been out since mid-April with a thigh problem.

    Jarell Quansah and Djed Spence could be threats, although the latter has seen his minutes limited by Roberto De Zerbi at Tottenham.

    In terms of tactical variation, Tuchel will surely look at Trent as a potential weapon in those matches where the Three Lions will dominate the ball and therefore have to defend less as they look for ways to break down a low block, including against Panama and Ghana in the group phase.

  • Harry Maguire England 2026Getty

    Veteran defenders

    Elsewhere, the defence looks set to combine youth and experience - but just how much experience is the pressing question. Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi are shoo-ins and will probably form the starting centre-back partnership, while Harry Maguire has forced his way back into the picture amid his resurgence at Manchester United.

    There will be question marks, though, over John Stones, who has only made four Premier League starts for Man City this season. Tuchel had previously claimed the 31-year-old is part of his leadership group, but his place is surely under threat after another injury-hit final campaign at the Etihad.

    The England boss seems to rate Newcastle's Dan Burn, 34, as a versatile left-footed option, while there could be a battle between Quansah and Levi Colwill - who has looked very sharp for Chelsea since returning from an ACL injury - for any remaining centre-back spaces.

    At left-back, Luke Shaw has been included in the provisional squad after a timely return to form with Man Utd. He will be competing with Newcastle pair Burn and Lewis Hall and Lewis-Skelly for a place on that side of the defence, with Nico O'Reilly's inclusion surely guaranteed.

  • Alex Scott England 2025Getty

    Scott vs Henderson

    There is an intriguing subplot in the midfield selection battle, as Tuchel is forced to weigh leadership and experience against youthful exuberance and, if we're being honest, merit.

    The German tactician has continued to call upon 35-year-old Jordan Henderson, whose strong start to life at Brentford has tailed off somewhat, while Bournemouth's Alex Scott was strangely overlooked in March having been called up in November without making it onto the pitch, despite being consistently outstanding for the Cherries amid their surge to European qualification.

    Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Kobbie Mainoo and Bellingham are locks for the central midfield roles, while Adam Wharton has probably done enough to earn a call-up, too. That doesn't leave much space, so the manager will need to decide how valuable Henderson's voice is in the dressing room, as Scott would probably be the ideal alternative to Bellingham as an impactful, forward-thinking box-to-box option.

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