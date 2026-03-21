Tottenham to 'welcome' Evangelos Marinakis despite Nottingham Forest owner's legal threat against club

The saga concluded last summer with Gibbs-White signing a new three-year deal at the City Ground, prompting Marinakis to boast that "at the end of the day, we always win." While Daniel Levy was at the helm as chairman for Tottenham during those fractious negotiations, the day-to-day running of Spurs has since shifted to the Lewis family and CEO Vinai Venkatesham, who is expected to be present on Sunday.

It remains unclear if Marinakis will take up the invitation, as he is known for making travel decisions at the very last minute. Meanwhile, it could be painful for Spurs fans seeing Gibbs-White in a Forest shirt given it will serve as a reminder of a recruitment drive that saw them miss out on their primary target before also losing Eberechi Eze to Arsenal.