Tottenham eye stunning £125m swoop for England star Morgan Gibbs-White as Roberto De Zerbi seeks creative spark

Tottenham are reportedly preparing to reignite their pursuit of Forest midfielder Gibbs-White ahead of the January transfer window, as per Football Insider. Spurs previously attempted to sign the England international in 2025 by triggering a £60 million release clause.

However, that proposed move spectacularly collapsed after Forest challenged the approach and threatened legal action. Gibbs-White subsequently committed his future to the City Ground by signing a new contract, but Tottenham's long-standing interest has never faded.

According to report, the creative midfielder remains one of the north London club's top long-term priorities. They are now weighing up another approach in an upcoming window to finally secure their man.