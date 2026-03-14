Tottenham in freefall and Kulusevski has gone missing: why the former Juventus player isn’t playing anymore and where he might go

Kulusevski recently posted a cryptic message on social media, hinting at his desire to return soon. To do so, he turned to the Bible and a verse from the prophet Isaiah: “Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength; they will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not faint”, a sort of reminder in which he shows that he is still frustrated by the injury and the long spell on the sidelines, but also his certainty that he will soon be back to showcase his talent. Accompanying the post is also the song by his late fellow countryman, Avicii, “For a Better Day”. On his own social media channels, the Swede continues to post photos and videos showing him training, improving and trying to return as soon as possible to be available for his team.