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Tottenham confirm £52m Jan Paul van Hecke transfer as Roberto De Zerbi lands third summer signing
De Zerbi reunited with Brighton star
Tottenham have moved decisively to bolster their defensive ranks by securing the services of Van Hecke, who arrives in north London on a long-term contract. The deal represents a significant investment for Spurs, with the £52m fee reflecting his growing status as a regular for the Netherlands national team now competing in the World Cup.
The move sees the 26-year-old reunite with head coach Roberto De Zerbi, the man who oversaw his development on the South Coast. Their previous relationship at the Amex Stadium was a key factor in the player’s decision to move to the capital, as the Italian tactician continues to reshape the Spurs squad in his own image.
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'A dream come true'
Van Hecke expressed his delight at the move, citing both the stature of the club and the opportunity to work with familiar faces. "It's a huge honour to become a Spurs player and when you join such a big club, it's a dream come true," Van Hecke told the club's official website. "I already have a really strong connection with the head coach, who I'm looking forward to working with again. Micky [van de Ven] has also told me some great things about the club, so I can't wait to get started. I've been at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as an opposition player and now I'm looking forward to walking out there in front of our fans wearing the Spurs shirt. That will be a special moment."
Lange praises defensive maturity
Spurs’ sporting director Johan Lange highlighted that the club’s interest in the Dutchman was not a recent development, but rather the result of a long-term scouting process. "As well as his technical qualities and strong defensive instincts, he also has the maturity, character and professionalism that we look for when recruiting players," Lange explained. "As we continue to build our squad, it is important to bring in players who can contribute immediately while also being part of our long-term vision. Jan Paul fits that profile perfectly, and we are excited about what he will bring to the team."
Lange’s comments underline Tottenham's strategy of targeting players who possess both elite physical attributes and the mental fortitude required for the Premier League. Van Hecke, who made 40 appearances across all competitions for Brighton last season while contributing three goals and three assists, is viewed as a player ready to hit the ground running.
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A perfect fit for tactical set-up
De Zerbi is convinced that Van Hecke’s style is perfectly suited to his expansive system. "Jan Paul is someone I know very well from our time together at Brighton, and I'm delighted to be working with him again," he said. "He is a strong, intelligent centre-back who is brave in possession and plays with personality. Those are important qualities for the way I want our team to set-up."
The Spurs boss also emphasized the leadership qualities that his new signing brings to the dressing room, adding: "Off the pitch he is mature, a leader and has a hunger to learn and improve every day. Jan Paul has made great progress over the past few years and I believe he can develop even further here at Tottenham Hotspur."
For now, Van Hecke will remain focused on his duties at the World Cup, with the Netherlands set to face Sweden in their second group game on Saturday.