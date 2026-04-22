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Tottenham advertising for new psychologist to help heal players' minds amid gruelling relegation battle
Drastic measures at Hotspur Way
Per The Telegraph, In a move that highlights the severity of the crisis at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the club has posted a job advertisement for a high-impact Performance Psychologist. The decision points to an acknowledgment from the board that tactical adjustments and physical conditioning alone are no longer sufficient to correct the team's downward trajectory.
Detailing the specific responsibilities, the club's advertisement states: “We are seeking an outstanding Performance Psychologist to join our Performance Team... Working as part of a multi-disciplinary team you will lead the delivery of evidence-based psychological support to elite professional players. The role encompasses individual player support, systemic work across the coaching and performance staff, and the ongoing development of a psychologically informed performance culture throughout the team.
“This role demands a practitioner who is credible, discreet, and highly effective in a Premier League environment, capable of building trust with players and coaches while operating with the professional rigor expected at the highest level of the game.”
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Stoppage-time trauma takes its toll
The breaking point appeared to come during last weekend’s demoralising 2-2 draw with Brighton. After Xavi Simons had put Spurs ahead with a stunning goal, a stoppage-time equaliser from Georginio Rutter left the home side stunned. Simons was seen on the brink of tears at the final whistle, while several of his team-mates collapsed to the turf in despair. This inability to see out games has become a recurring theme in a season where confidence has evaporated.
De Zerbi demands mental toughness
New head coach Roberto De Zerbi has wasted no time in diagnosing the squad's lack of belief. While the Italian has tried to implement a more expansive style of play, he has been vocal about the need for a shift in mentality. Ahead of a critical trip to Molineux to face Wolves, the manager has warned his stars that there is no room for self-pity in a relegation scrap.
He said after the Brighton draw: "I'm proud for their performance - they have to be stronger and to be focused just on the Wolverhampton game, and to come to the training ground on Monday afternoon with a smile, because otherwise they go home immediately. I have no time to see the negative people, to see the sad players or sad assistants."
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A bold plan for survival
Despite the grim atmosphere and the fact that the club remains without a league win in 2026, De Zerbi is publicly projecting total confidence in his ability to steer the ship to safety. With Spurs sitting 18th and two points from safety, the Italian has made the claim that his side has the quality to produce a perfect finish to the campaign and avoid a historic drop to the Championship.
"We have another five games - it's tough, every one of us knows it's a tough moment, it's a difficult situation - but we have another five games, 15 points, and this team is able to win five games in a row," De Zerbi said. "Now it's difficult to hear my words, but if you watch the players, if you analyse the level of the players, I think we can win five games in a row. Not to be arrogant, because I'm not arrogant, especially now, but we have enough qualities to fight and to win games in a row."
Tottenham will aim to pick up the first of those wins against rock-bottom Wolves on Saturday.