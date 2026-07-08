VIDEO: 'I'm too emotional' - Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni walks away from live TV interview as he struggles to hold back tears after incredible World Cup comeback win
Scaloni breaks down on live TV
The Argentina head coach struggled for words when talking to home broadcaster TyC Sports pitchside at full-time. His side had just completed one of the most remarkable World Cup turnarounds of all-time, narrowly avoiding a shock exit that would have seen them become the first defending champions to fall at the round of 16 since 1986.
The stunned manager couldn’t keep things together as he wiped his eyes live on air and then proceeded to apologise before walking off. He shook his head and left swiftly to try and make sense of a truly historic World Cup moment, later admitting: "I cried because I'm too emotional. But it is true that this team will never abandon the Argentine people."
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The comeback of a lifetime
Argentina were 2-0 down with just over 11 minutes of normal time to go before Cristian Romero‘s header sparked a dramatic comeback. Lionel Messi equalised four minutes later and then Enzo Fernandez headed in a remarkable third in the 93rd minute to seal their place in the quarter-finals.
Reflecting on the stress of the match, Scaloni explained his deep connection to the national team. "I suffered as much as any fan but that is why I am a coach, to love through these moments. And that’s what I talk about with my coaching staff. For all of us who play football, these emotions are incredible," he added, acknowledging that his players jokingly call him "the crybaby" for his frequent displays of passion.
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Messi joins the emotional celebrations
Scaloni wasn't the only one reduced to tears on a historic night. His captain Messi, who became the first player to score in six consecutive World Cup knockout matches, also reduced to tears after the final whistle.
The victory keeps Argentina’s hopes of defending their world title alive as they move into the quarter-finals to face Switzerland. Scaloni concluded his post-match reflections by praising his talismanic number 10: "I'm convinced that he plays football for moments like this. For him to feel these emotions at this stage of his career is hard to explain. It was an unforgettable moment."
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