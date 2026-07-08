VIDEO: 'I'm too emotional' - Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni walks away from live TV interview as he struggles to hold back tears after incredible World Cup comeback win

The Argentina head coach struggled for words when talking to home broadcaster TyC Sports pitchside at full-time. His side had just completed one of the most remarkable World Cup turnarounds of all-time, narrowly avoiding a shock exit that would have seen them become the first defending champions to fall at the round of 16 since 1986.

The stunned manager couldn’t keep things together as he wiped his eyes live on air and then proceeded to apologise before walking off. He shook his head and left swiftly to try and make sense of a truly historic World Cup moment, later admitting: "I cried because I'm too emotional. But it is true that this team will never abandon the Argentine people."



