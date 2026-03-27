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Toni Kroos highlights 'brutal' Real Madrid star who has 'carried' Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Co this season
A new icon at the Bernabeu
Valverde has evolved from a versatile squad player into the definitive heartbeat of Alvaro Arbeloa’s side. Following the departure of veteran anchors, the Uruguayan has produced a career-best return of eight goals and 12 assists across 42 appearances. His impact has been most profound on the grandest stages, notably dismantling Manchester City with a sensational hat-trick during the Champions League round of 16. This individual brilliance has been mirrored in domestic competition, where a scoring streak in three consecutive La Liga fixtures has kept Madrid firmly in the title hunt.
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Master’s praise
Speaking during an Icon League broadcast in Germany, Kroos was emphatic about the shift in hierarchy at the Bernabeu. The former midfield conductor, who shared the pitch with Valverde 187 times between 2017 and 2024, sees his former apprentice as the man now holding the team together. "Since then, he's been flying across the pitches. It's truly brutal what he's playing at the moment. Valverde has carried the team on his back. I hope it lasts a long time, because I have a very good relationship with him and he's my friend."
Leadership vacuum
With Kroos retired and Luka Modric now at AC Milan, Madrid’s midfield is no longer in a state of flux but under new management. Valverde’s ability to operate as a central playmaker, a wide threat, or a deep-lying progressor has made him the centrepiece of the club's tactical identity. He is no longer merely facilitating the likes of Mbappe and Vinicius Jr; he is providing the foundation that allows them to flourish.
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Silverware quest
As the season reaches its climax, Valverde faces the challenge of maintaining his "brutal" consistency to guide Madrid through a high-stakes Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich. Domestically, his endurance will be vital as Los Blancos look to overhaul a four-point deficit to Barcelona at the top of La Liga with just nine matches remaining.