Toni Kroos makes surprise Kylian Mbappe claim ahead of PSG superstar's expected summer move to Real Madrid

GettyThomas HindleToni Kroos makes surprise Kylian Mbappe claim ahead of PSG superstar's expected summer move to Real MadridToni KroosKylian MbappeParis Saint-GermainReal MadridLigue 1LaLigaToni Kroos has insisted that Real Madrid don't need Kylian Mbappe, with the France superstar reportedly closing in on a deal with Los Blancos Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKroos insisted he has no information about Mbappe transferClaimed Madrid "already have a good team"Mbappe has reportedly agreed a deal with Los Blancos