Tom Brady, Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's soccer involvement assessed by Harry Redknapp as he says what he really thinks about American owners at Birmingham & Wrexham
More and more famous faces are buying into British football, and Harry Redknapp considers the presence of Ryan Reynolds and Tom Brady to be positive.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Stars from sport & screen investing in British game
- Results have been mixed amid big ambition
- Promise of more funds & documentaries to come