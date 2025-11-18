Getty/GOAL
'Genuine' Tom Brady has 'big plans' for Birmingham City as Championship club's players urged to phone NFL legend & learn what it takes to win it all
Super Bowl winner Brady is a stakeholder at St Andrew's
Seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady forms part of that project, having become a shock minority stakeholder back in 2023. The iconic New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has taken more than a passing interest in the Blues since then - with several trips to England being enjoyed.
His debut campaign with Birmingham may have delivered relegation out of the Championship, but Chris Davies’ side captured the League One title in record-breaking style last season and are now looking to knock on the Premier League promotion door once more.
Positive influence: Why Brady is good for Birmingham
Brady will be doing his best to help the Blues down that path, with Morrison - speaking in association with Freebets.com, the home of best casino sites - telling GOAL when asked if the American’s presence remains positive and how he can help those in the West Midlands: “I think it’s good for the club. I have met him personally and I think the job he is doing at Birmingham is first class. It should inspire you. You have got one of the best players ever in the NFL, one of the most successful, and he is involved with your football club. If you are a professional footballer, I know it’s a different sport but if you can lean on him and ask for advice about mentality and what it takes to be successful - I know it’s a different game, but I would love it. I would love it if I had someone like that I could go and lean on, pick up the phone to or see around and have conversations with.
“For me, it’s been brilliant to have Tom Brady and to have him on board at Birmingham City alongside Wagner because getting them promoted from League One last season was fantastic, and now they are on a good run in the Championship. It was a bit sticky a month ago, but now they are on a good run. To have someone like Tom Brady in the building is fantastic.”
Morrison added on modern players being more open to advice from stars of other sports, with marginal gains forever being sought: “People will say ‘its a different sport’ and it is, but the mentality is about winning. That’s what he is, he’s a born winner, one of the best there has ever been. If you’ve not won stuff in your career, to listen to someone who is a winner and learn what it takes mentally, physically and the hard work you have to put in to do that, I think it’s fantastic.
“For me it’s a no-brainer to have someone like that in your football club, giving you advice, helping you and doing little things where you can get advice. Not every time does someone want to listen if they have not won stuff - which is not right but if you have won what he’s won, it’s brilliant to have on board.”
Birmingham's grand plan: New stadium, NFL games and concerts
With Brady on board, and starring in a documentary for Amazon Prime, Birmingham are aiming for the stars on and off the field. Asked if plans for a 60,000-seater stadium, NFL games and music concerts are feasible, Morrison said: “It’s all feasible. You see them doing it at Tottenham, that’s feasible. They have got good backing, they have got good owners that are ambitious and want to take the club to another level. It’s all feasible and good for the city of Birmingham and the football club.
“There are big plans but they wouldn’t be saying these things if it wasn’t feasible. It must be. I think these owners are genuine and have big plans. When they first came in they set out their plans for what they wanted for the football club and so far, so good. Things have gone according to plan. Long may it continue.”
Birmingham vs Wrexham: Who reaches the Premier League first?
Birmingham have built a rivalry of sorts with Wrexham over the course of the last 18 months, with the Red Dragons boasting Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac at their helm - with both sides earning promotion out of the third tier last season.
The big question now is: Who will reach the Premier League first? Morrison said when that poser was put to him: “That is the big question! It’s a difficult one. Wrexham have spent well, but so have Birmingham. I think, at the moment, Birmingham are probably better equipped to get promoted than Wrexham are. If you look at the players Birmingham got through the door, some have Premier League experience. So have Wrexham, I just think the way they are at the moment, Birmingham are better equipped.
“That was one of my picks at the start of the season, Birmingham to finish in the top six. I had Wrexham just outside. Wrexham have got some good players and good owners. The Championship is unpredictable. I can predict Birmingham to go up but that is probably more with my heart than my head because I played for the football club. Wrexham do have good players and a good manager so they will have a good chance - they will be there or thereabouts come the end of the season. I think the Championship is wide open.”
There is no separating Birmingham and Wrexham at present, with both sides picking up 21 points through 15 games this season. The Blues are sat slightly higher in the table - 11th compared to 13th - with only a four-point gap needing to be bridged in order to reach the play-off places.
