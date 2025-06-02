Title celebration & stunning hat-trick! Harry Kane picks his favourite moments of 2024-25 after finally breaking his trophy curse with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich
Harry Kane has picked out his favourite moments from the 2024-25 campaign that saw his fabled trophy curse broken with Bayern Munich.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Memorable second season enjoyed in Germany
- Finally got his hands on major silverware
- Also claimed another Bundesliga Golden Boot