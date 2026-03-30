Thomas Tuchel not taking any risks with Jude Bellingham as England boss rules Real Madrid star out of Japan clash

Bellingham will conclude the March international break without having played a single minute for his country across the two matches. He was omitted from the matchday squad entirely for Friday's 1-1 draw against Uruguay, leading many to believe he was being saved for the clash with Japan. However, Tuchel has opted to extend that period of rest.

The decision to hold him back suggests that England are prioritising his long-term availability over minutes in friendly fixtures. While England supporters were hoping to see the Madrid 'Galactico' in action, the priority remains his full recovery under the watchful eyes of both the national team medical staff and his club counterparts in the Spanish capital.