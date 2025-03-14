Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad: Dan Burn in as Marcus Rashford & Jordan Henderson return for 2026 World Cup qualifying duty but Harry Maguire & Jack Grealish miss out through injury
Thomas Tuchel has named his first England squad, with Dan Burn included and Marcus Rashford returning as Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish miss out.
- German coach officially took charge on January 1
- Made first selection from initial 55-man longlist
- Reign will open in meetings with Albania & Latvia