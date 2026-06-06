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Thomas Tuchel reveals policy on transfers involving England players at World Cup amid speculation around Elliot Anderson, Morgan Rogers & more
Tuchel adopts pragmatic transfer stance during tournament
Tuchel has outlined England's approach to transfer activity during the World Cup, stressing that players will not be prevented from completing club moves while on international duty. However, he made clear that any negotiations must not interfere with preparations for matches.
Several England players are facing uncertainty over their club futures, including Morgan Rogers, Elliot Anderson and Marcus Rashford. Meanwhile, John Stones is in the unusual position of attending the tournament as a free agent.
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Tuchel explains the rules around transfer negotiations
Rather than enforcing a strict ban on transfer discussions, Tuchel has chosen a flexible policy designed to balance player welfare with England's objective of performing on the pitch. Speaking to reporters during his first press conference in the United States, Tuchel said: "It's about common sense. I would not like [transfer business being done on] the day before a match, or on a matchday, that's the policy. Maybe two days before too, but let's see.
"But everything else - if it's done privately, efficiently and quietly - then we are always happy to help. It helps to have clarity around any player. If anyone has a chance to complete a change of club we will not stand in their way.
Addressing the distractions created by transfer speculation, Tuchel said: "It would be ideal but that's not real life The question is how much to worry. If I told players to not deal with it now, their telephone will still blow up. How do we want to control that?"
Tuchel accepts transfer distractions are part of modern football
Tuchel believes attempting to completely block contact between players and clubs during a major tournament is unrealistic. Instead, he wants players to have enough stability to focus on their responsibilities with England.
"I'm always there to help, I'm always there to calm things down," he said. "We should help them to have their own environment where they can handle the distraction and dive in, concentrate and do the most to fulfil their role we have made for them. I can see the distraction if clubs want to sign you, and sporting directors, agents and coaches are trying to get you on the phone. It's a reality.
"We will always recommend a player to take a decision before a tournament starts and as early as possible, but it's not always possible for the player. We're not alone in this, it's just how it plays out."
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England turn attention to New Zealand friendly
England's immediate focus is a warm-up match against New Zealand and Costa Rica, before their World Cup opener against Croatia on June 17. They also face Panama and Ghana in Group L.