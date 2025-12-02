Getty Images Sport
Thomas Frank not worried about Tottenham sack as he backs 'intelligent' owners to be patient despite miserable run
Vicario booed after crucial error sparks fury
Fans lost their cool following a calamitous mistake by Vicario that led to Fulham's second goal. As Frank’s side struggled to recover from recent defeats to Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, they were stunned by two goals in a breathless opening six minutes that silenced the home crowd and turned nervousness into hostility. Kenny Tete’s early strike put Marco Silva’s team ahead after just four minutes. Moments later, Spurs were rocked again. Vicario raced off his line to close down Raul Jimenez, yet his attempt to control the ball with his weaker left foot went horribly wrong. His scuffed clearance rolled straight to Josh King, who calmly squared the ball for Harry Wilson to curl into an empty net. Vicario’s error became the focal point for simmering anger, with pockets of supporters jeering the Italian every time he touched the ball. Frank, visibly annoyed by the treatment of his goalkeeper, later described those leading the booing as "not true fans," arguing that loyalty matters most during moments of adversity.
- Getty/GOAL
Frank remains confident despite slippery form
Saturday’s defeat added to an increasingly grim home record for Tottenham this season. Spurs have also suffered losses at their own stadium to Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Chelsea. Draws against Wolves and Manchester United have compounded the sense of crisis, leaving Frank’s men searching for answers in a stretch of the season that is becoming more punishing with each passing week.
The sense of a team stuck in reverse has been exacerbated by November’s torrid sequence, in which Tottenham lost four matches and claimed a solitary draw from their five domestic fixtures. Their only moment of respite came in the Champions League, where a hard-fought win over Copenhagen briefly lifted the mood before the subsequent dip washed away any lingering optimism.
Nonetheless, Frank believes that he still enjoys the backing of the ownership group, led by chief executive Vinai Venkatesham.
"It seems like they’re good guys, intelligent people," Frank said. "They know how to run businesses and are learning about football, learning more now they’ve become owners.
"When we’re dealing with intelligent people they can see every successful dynasty, every successful club has taken time. Yes, you have one where you maybe win one year or the second year, but you can’t sustain it if you don’t build something sustainable."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Frank challenges narrative of losing support
When asked about whether he has lost the fans, Frank pushed back against the idea that supporter confidence has evaporated entirely. He questioned the premise itself, wondering aloud what proportion of the fanbase such claims even refer to and insisting that football crowds are never monolithic in their opinions.
"I’m pretty sure every fan wants to win and wants to support," he said. "If you’re not going to plan, then maybe some get more frustrated than others. There’s always some that shout louder than others. When you say you lose the fans, how many is that? Five per cent, 10%, 15%, 20%? How much is it? I don’t know. We would like to get all 100% on board."
Frank also addressed comments made by defender Pedro Porro on social media following the Fulham defeat. The Spurs full-back had publicly expressed his frustration at the abuse directed toward teammates, and Frank backed the player’s right to speak his mind. He noted: "The players, they are individual people that can have their own opinions. What he put out there was fair in every aspect."
- Getty Images Sport
Pivotal festive period for Frank & Spurs
There is an acknowledgement that December could determine the trajectory of Spurs’ season. A demanding run of fixtures looms, with clashes against Newcastle, Liverpool and Crystal Palace approaching rapidly. Positive results would ease scrutiny on Frank and restore belief among players whose confidence has taken visible blows in recent weeks.
Advertisement